JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County and the City of Jacksonville have established a drop off location for residents to donate food, toiletries, and medical supplies to help with local COVID-19 relief.
Medical supplies will be given to first responders and health care providers within Morgan County.
Curb side service will be offered by City of Jacksonville staff. People are told to stay in their cars when they arrive.
Collection will begin on Monday March 30, at 9 a.m.
Location:
Jacksonville Area Community Food Center
316 E. State Street
Jacksonville, IL 62650
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Suggested food/toiletries include:
- Juice/Gatorade
- Canned meats, fruits, beans, vegetables and soups
- Ramen noodles
- Peanut butter
- Cake/brownie/muffin mixes
- JELL-O or Pudding
- Boxed potato and pasta sides
- Breakfast foods (oatmeal, cereal, pancake mix and syrup)
- Crackers
- Rice and beans
- Flour and sugar
- Sliced bread
- Dry soup beans
- Instant milk
- Margarine
- Sliced cheese
- Toilet paper
- Individual bar soap
- Laundry soap
Medical supplies include:
- Boxed, unused N95 masks
- Boxed, unused surgical type masks (procedural masks)
- Wrapped or boxed vinyl gloves (no powder)
- Clean, unused gowns
- Clean, handmade masks
- Hand sanitizer
- Bleach wipes
- Alcohol wipes