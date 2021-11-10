MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Morgan County commissioner has died after a lengthy fight with an illness, investigators confirmed Wednesday.
William Meier, 72, of Jacksonville passed away at his home on Nov. 10, according to Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson.
Meier was serving his third term in office at the time of his death. He became a commissioner in 2004.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family (and) coworkers at this time," a release from Patterson said.
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Meier.
