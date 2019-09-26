MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Morgan County Sheriff's Deputy has received an award from the Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge for risking his own life to save someone else.
Deputy Derek Suttles received FOP's Life Saving Award.
He was given the award for his actions on Aug. 22, 2019. He was responding to a single vehicle accident along Interstate 72 just outside of Jacksonville. The vehicle had ran off the road and caught fire.
Suttles kept the fire contained and helped the Jacksonville Fire Department get the driver out.
The driver could have been seriously burned or killed if not for Suttles' actions.