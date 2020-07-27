JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Morgan County health officials have moved the county's site for COVID-19 testing.
Testing will now be done in Parking Lot A of the Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, according to Morgan County Health Department Director Dale Bainter. Tests will be conducted starting Wednesday, July 29 and will only happen on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Bainter asked the public to schedule appointments by calling the county's testing hotline at (217)479-1817 on Tuesday or Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments will be scheduled for the following day.
Parking Lot A can be found on the west side of the Passavant campus and just north of the Emergency Department. Drivers are asked to use the Westgate entrance and go north to Parking Lot A.
The hospital is located at 1600 W. Walnut Ave. in Jacksonville.
Health officials said people should arrive as close to their scheduled time as possible. Medical assessment or treatment will not be available.
Click here for more information.
