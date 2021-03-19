MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Morgan County Vaccine Planning Team is announcing an online option for registration for the COIVD vaccine.
Residents of Morgan County will now have two ways to register for 1st dose COIVD vaccine appointments.
VIA Phone:
Number: 217-479-1817
Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm
Online Registration:
Morgan County Health Department Website:
Follow the link below
https://www.morganhd.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine
or
Go to the Morgan County, Illinois Health Department Website and follow the links under Vaccine Information.
Residents are reminded that if they have missed the second dose of vaccine they must make an appointment to get the 2nd dose. Not every clinic has the correct vaccine and amounts of vaccine. It is critical to get the 2nd dose to become fully vaccinated.
To reschedule 2nd dose:
Phone: 217-479-1817
Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.