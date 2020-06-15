JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Morgan County Fair Board voted to cancel the 2020 Morgan County Fair.
The board voted Tuesday at their regular monthly meeting to cancel the fair scheduled for July 5-12.
The board said they had weeks of consultation with the local health department, 4-H extension program and local and state leaders to decided whether it was feasible to hold the event.
“The cancellation of a tradition we are so passionate about was not easily decided,” said Jay Harris, Fair Board President. “The health and safety of our fairgoers is our responsibility and main concern; the Board as a whole felt this decision was in the best interest of our community.”
Anyone who purchased concert tickets will receive direct refunds back on credit cards within the next 30 days. Morgan County Fair Board said the entire process is being handled by Etix online.
The board said they are working on artists for the 2021 concerts, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.
