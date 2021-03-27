MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Morgan County Vaccine Planning Team announced they are opening registration for anyone in Morgan County over the age of 18.
The online option for registration for the COIVD vaccine is open now for the vaccine clinic on March 31 at Passavant Hospital. This site will be updated when more dates are open.
As soon as vaccine approved for 16 and older is allocated to the county, they will lower the age to 16 and older. At this time, they only have vaccine approved for use for 18 and over.
How to Register:
Online Registration:
Morgan County Health Department Website:
Follow the link below https://www.morganhd.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine
VIA Phone:
Number: 217-479-1817
Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm
Residents are reminded that if they have missed the second dose of vaccine they must make an appointment to get the 2nd dose. Not every clinic has the correct vaccine and amounts of vaccine. It is critical to get the 2nd dose to become fully vaccinated.
To reschedule 2nd dose:
Phone: 217-479-1817
Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm
