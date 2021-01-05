MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Morgan County has administered the first 528 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The doses were provided to health care workers at Passavant Memorial Hospital and other health care providers.
The health care workers will get their second dosage of the vaccine later this week.
With assistance from the Jacksonville Fire Department and the Jacksonville/Morgan county EMA, the Morgan County Health Department will operate a restricted distribution point for those in the county who fall within the IDPH 1a allocation group.
The restricted distribution point will be January 5 and January 12.
More than 200 people are registered to obtain the vaccine at the distribution point.
Morgan County Health Department currently has no time set up for group 1b.
Those that fall in the 1a category includes: hospitals, public health clinics, assisted living facilities, and skilled nursing facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.