JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Morgan County Treasurer was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
The coroner's office was called to Old State Rd. and Wallbaum Ln. around 6:30 a.m.
The only person in the vehicle, Morgan County Treasurer Jenny Geirnaeirt, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson said, "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jenny. This is a tremendous loss to their family and our entire community."
