DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.
According to police, they were called to an area along West Prairie Street around 3:30 AM to a report of shots fired.
They say a 38-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Decatur Police or CrimeStoppers. WAND-TV will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.