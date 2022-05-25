Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.