(WAND) - The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago announced Monday mosques will be closed through Eid al-Fitr due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eid al-Fitr is also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast." It is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.
Eid al-Fitr is Saturday, May 23 through Sunday, May 24.
Leadership, mosque presidents, medical professionals and Imams from the Chicago community decided to keep physical facilities closed for public prayers and events to keep people safe and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
