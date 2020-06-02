CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - More than 50 businesses were looted during the weekend in Champaign.
The owners of Mosser's Shoes say they were getting ready to open their store on Tuesday located in Champaign. This is after a couple of months of being closed from the stay-at-home-order.
JP and Jennifer, owners of the store say when they heard about the riot taking place, they tried to lock up what they could beforehand. However, it still got broken into.
They say they're just trying to remain positive during this time. They have already lost about 20% of their income just this year from the stay-at-home order.
As far as the damage done during the weekend, they haven't estimated how much it will cost to repair the doors, windows, inside, and recover the merchandise that was stolen.
However, they will be opening their Springfield location this Thursday. The Champaign one is to be determined but they're hoping to open back up within the next two weeks.
JP and Jennifer say their store has been passed on from generation to generation. They have been serving Illinois since 1941.
They would also like to thank the those who have offered to help clean up the inside of the store.
