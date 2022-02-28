ILLINOIS (WAND) - A mask requirement for most indoor settings has been removed in an updated executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker.
The governor's office said Monday the updated order comes as COVID-19 positivity rates continue to go down and the majority of Illinoisans are vaccinated. The change lifts the mask requirement for most indoor settings and removes the mask requirement in K-12 schools and daycares.
The Illinois Supreme Court had declined to hear the governor's challenge of a lawsuit against the state's school mask mandate, leading to the end of the K-12 mask requirement. A temporary restraining order blocking Illinois from enforcing mask requirements and COVID-19 mitigations in state schools was vacated in the ruling.
“Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives,” said Pritzker. “I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest, with more of our residents vaccinated than any other state in the region. All Illinois residents, regardless of background or immigration status, can go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccine location near you.”
The governor's office said all long-term care facilities must still follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings. Masks are required for all residents, staff and visitors to long-term care facilities, congregate facilities (correctional facilities, homeless shelters, etc.) and health care settings, whether or not a person is vaccinated.
Per a press release, all people over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, must still have on a face covering on public transportation. This includes, but is not limited to, planes, trains and buses. Masks are required in transportation hubs as well, such as airports and bus stations.
The state said Illinois has the highest percentage in the Midwest of residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine. It also boasts the highest percentage of vaccinated and fully vaccinated minors in the 5-17 age range.
Click here to find a COVID-19 vaccine location near you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.