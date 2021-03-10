MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois has fully restored power in Macon County after Wednesday night outages.
Thousands of people lost power in Forsyth and other Macon County areas Wednesday night.
The Ameren Illinois outage map showed just over 1,000 people without power in northern Decatur and Forsyth as of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, along with over 900 customers without power in the Maroa area. Another report near Warrensburg had over 1,200 people without power at the same time.
Power was fully restored after 10 p.m., per the map.
During the peak of the outages, over 3,000 people were without power in the county in total. That made up 5.73 percent of the county, per Ameren's data.
An Ameren spokesperson told WAND News there was an equipment issue at the substation in Forsyth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.