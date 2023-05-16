(WAND) - A couple of quiet days are on the way to Central Illinois.
Morning showers will depart Tuesday and skies will become mostly sunny. It'll be breezy at times with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.
Pleasant weather is expected for the remainder of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s and lows mostly in the 50s.
After mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, showers and a few storms are likely Friday into Friday night.
That wet weather should depart in time for a mostly sunny weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
