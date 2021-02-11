CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A mother and daughter were displaced in a Chatham apartment fire.
Firefighters said they responded at 6:24 p.m. to an 8-plex apartment complex at 403 S. Main St. in Chatham. The report was for flames coming from a window of a first-floor apartment.
The fire was in a bedroom of an apartment. Crews were able to contain the fire to this bedroom, but smoke extended and caused heavy damage to a second floor apartment above it. Both apartments are no longer habitable, firefighters said.
The mother and daughter were occupying the first floor apartment. Authorities said a resident of the second-floor apartment was not home at the time.
Auburn firefighters responded to the scene. Crews said Pawnee and Rochester departments were also initially called, but ended up canceled before leaving their stations.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:48 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.