DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An expecting mother and her unborn child were shot in Decatur on Sunday, according to police.
The shooting happened in the 600 Block of West Marietta Street just after 10 PM Sunday evening.
Police say when they got on scene they 25-year-old expecting mother had been shot.
She was rushed to St. John's Hospital where an emergency C-section was preformed.
According to police, the baby was shot in the head and was listed in critical condition.
No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contract Decatur Police.