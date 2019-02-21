DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur woman has been formally charged in the death of her two-year-old daughter.
Twanka Davis, 21, appeared in Macon County Court for her arraignment Thursday morning. She is charged with First Degree Murder and Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.
Police arrested Davis last week after emergency workers found her daughter, Ta’naja Barnes unresponsive in the family’s home. Barnes was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators said the child was so cold emergency workers could not measure her temperature. They said she was also filthy and apparently malnourished. They also described the home as filthy, with sinks and toilets filled to the brim with waste water.
Davis successfully asked for a public defender at her hearing Monday.
Court records showed no charges filed against Davis’s live-in boyfriend.