DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Decatur are investigating after finding a 2-year-old unresponsive in a home on Monday morning.
Police responded to the 1800 block of East North Street around 7:45 a.m. First responders found a 2-year-old female unresponsive.
The child, Ta'Naja Barnes was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Decatur police say they arrested the child's mother, 21-year-old Twanka L. Davis on Wednesday.
Davis was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life and health of a child.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
WAND News spoke with the coroner's office on Wednesday and they say the cause of death was still undetermined.
An autopsy was conducted at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue. The pathology team is reviewing pertinent information relating to the child and are awaiting completion of the autopsy associated testing. Upon completion of the testing the subsequent review the chief pathologist will issue the final autopsy report.
