PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WAND/WNDU) - An Indiana mother is facing charges after her baby died, and an autopsy showed meth in the child's system.
Ashlee Rans, 36, of Plymouth faces two separate charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Court documents show Rans called first responders to the home where the baby died, blaming herself by saying she had rolled over on her baby while asleep.
However, the cause of death was determined to be acute methamphetamine intoxication. It was ruled a homicide.
Amphetamine and methamphetamine were in the baby's system when the autopsy was performed the day after the death.
Police said Rans only admitted to using marijuana. She did tell police some drugs may have transferred to her child through breastfeeding.
After the autopsy was performed, she admitted to being on meth two days before the baby's death.
Rans is held at the Marshall County Jail. She faces between 20 and 40 years in prison if convicted.