DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The mother accused in the death of her daughter Tanaja Barnes has another court date scheduled.
Twanka Davis, who is being held in the Macon County Jail will be back in court in June for a pre-trial hearing. Another date was set for May 10 to look over subpoenaed documents.
On Tuesday, WAND News spoke with who knew Davis and also her toddler.
"It disgusts me that any mother could be a part of the death of their daughter.. she carried that baby for 9 months," said Renee Hutchinson.
Davis was found in the home dirty and cold by first responders on Feb. 11.
Investigators said the child was so cold emergency workers could not measure her temperature. They said she was also filthy and apparently malnourished. They also described the home as filthy, with sinks and toilets filled to the brim with waste water.
"I had nightmares when I first heard about it," said Hutchinson. "I didn't even know the little girl was in there which is the hardest thing."
When asked if she thought it was important to highlight these stories, Hutchinson responded yes, adding that child abuse awareness month allows for people to really know what's happening in their community.
Davis' live in boyfriend was also charged in the case and has a court appearance on Wednesday.
WAND will continue to follow this story as more court appearances take place.