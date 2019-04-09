DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Twanka Davis, who is currently in the Macon County Jail for the death of her toddler, was not at her pre-trial today. However, her next trial date was set for May 10th.
Today, WAND spoke with neighbors who knew Davis and also saw her toddler, Tanaja Barnes. Upon arrival to the neighborhood WAND was approached by a woman who came out of the home Barne's body was found in. She was furious and called the police at the sight of the news stations on her block.
After that settled down WAND was able to interview Jennifer Jackiewicz, who lives in the home right next door.
"It's heartbreaking", said Jackiewicz. "If you don't know you can't do anything; I could have given the baby sheets for her bed, clean clothes. I even would have fed her; it's just sad."
WAND also spoke with Renee Hutchinson, who said she personally knew both of Barne's parents.
"I had nightmares when I first heard about it," said Hutchinson. "I didn't even know the little girl was in there which is the hardest thing."
When asked if she thought it was important to highlight these stories, Hutchinson responded yes, adding that child abuse awareness month allows for people to really know what's happening in their community.