DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur mother and her four children escaped a house fire Tuesday night.
Decatur firefighters were called to a home in the 1100 block of W. Green St. around 8 p.m.
A witness who called 911 thought a teenager might be trapped inside the home.
However, when crews got there, the mother and her four kids were all already out.
Heavy fire was coming from a bedroom window.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
The American Red Cross was called in to help the family due to fire and smoke damage in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were working smoke detectors in the home.