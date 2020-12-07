CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Clinton mother decided to help Santa write letters to children this year, except the big man up north had her focus on children who have a disability.
Crystal Morris' son Jameson was born with Down syndrome. The mother of five said she decided to help Santa this year because she wanted to create one-of-a-kind letters to children like her son.
"There are so many kids out there that are like I don't have an elf that looks like me and I don't have a picture or a doll, or a Barbie that has my same disability and I thought, why not have that elf out there with their same disability," Morris said.
In the letters, Morris makes sure to focus on something the child has accomplished and highlighted their progress. In addition, she also makes sure to tell the child that at the North Pole Santa has an elf just like them.
"They (the child) can be like yeah you guys are cool and Santa is great and everything, but this elf has my disability," she said.
Morris felt sometimes children who have a disability get left out, so she wanted to make sure everyone was included in the holiday traditions.
"I want to make sure everyone is included and everybody has that special letter to them and only them letter from Santa," she said.
The central Illinois mother plans to write letters until Dec. 15, just to make sure they make it to their destination before Christmas. If a parent is interested in a letter like the one Morris wrote, they should contact her through her Facebook page, Jameson Dean - Down The Road So Far.
