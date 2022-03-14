URBANA, Ill (WAND) - A mother of a shooting victim calls on leaders to make a change. Last weekend two people were shot on the 900 block of Welsh in Urbana. One victim died, the other went to the hospital and was in critical condition but is now recovering. His mother shared how her son was not even part of the scene, but was just hit by a stray bullet.
"Somebody decided he was gonna do this. And my son just happens to be around I guess," said Rukaiyat Lawal, mother of the 21-year-old ISU student who was shot.
"Somebody screamed 'gun' And everybody started running," she said her son told her. The 21-year-old did not want to go to the party, she says, so he stayed outside in the parking lot waiting for his ride. Now after multiple surgeries and 5 days in the ICU, he's starting to recover. However, he has lasting injuries.
"Right now he's a femoral artery and veins were completely damaged...he has to be on medication for the rest of his life," Lawal said. Urbana police say if you were at that party you need to speak up.
"We know that they saw what happened, we know that they know that there were certain players involved," said Lieutenant Mike Cervantes with the Urbana Police Department.
They say to contact them if you have any information.
