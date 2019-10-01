SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - The mother a child who was killed after his Sullivan district school bus was hit is sharing a heartbreaking and loving message to the bus driver.
Lori Samples, 56, and 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza died when the bus struck the driver’s side door of an SUV, which state police said Samples was driving, on Sept. 27. They said Samples was stopped at a County Road 800 N stop sign when she entered the intersection, leading to the collision.
Mendoza, who was a Sullivan Elementary School student, was one of 11 children on the bus.
In a Facebook post, his mother, Ciara Hooker, said, "There are a thousand things I want to say right now, but I would like for everyone to please say a prayer for Sam the bus driver. My son loved Sam and as heavy as my heart is right now, I can't imagine how he is feeling and I just want him to know it's okay. Not right now, but one day. And I hope this gets to him some how. Sam, I don't want you to feel the way I'm sure you're feeling and if I could hug you right now I would. Tyson loved you very much!"
The post has been shared more than 650 times since it went up Tuesday morning.
According to Tyson's obituary, posted on the Schilling Funeral Home Facebook page, funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Schilling (1301 Charleston Ave., Mattoon). Visitation is happening from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service, and burial will follow the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Samples’ life will be remembered with a 9 a.m. to noon visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home (4020 N. Water St., Decatur), with a mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. in Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church (400 N. Whitetail Circle, Mt. Zion). A private family burial is happening following the service and will be followed by a luncheon for family and friends.
Samples was most recently a teacher at Okaw Valley schools and spent decades teaching elementary school students at Our Lady of Lourdes in Decatur.
“She was a dedicated educator for her lifetime, impacting hundreds of children’s lives,” her obituary said.
Mendoza’s obituary page talked about the friendly young boy he was.
“He was a great student (who) loved to learn and make new friends,” it said. “Tyson’s favorite color was blue and he was interested in everything dinosaurs. He enjoyed playing outside and riding his four-wheeler. He was the sweetest and most loving little boy.”
Students and staff at Sullivan Elementary School wore blue Monday in memory of Mendoza.