Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.