DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Alisha Leavell said it started off as a vacation, but ended in tragedy.
"And he said that his brother was in the pool. So I jumped up and ran out there, and everybody ran outside. We got him out the pool and started doing CPR on him. And then we were looking for my daughter and we learned that she was in the pool too." said Alisha Leavell, mother of the Terrance and Te'Ari.
"We took her out of the pool and I was going back and forth from my son to my daughter giving them both CPR," said Alisha Leavell, mother of the Terrance and Te'Ari.
On July 10th, twins Terrance and Te'Ari passed away in Texas. For Leavell it's a wound that'll never heal.
"I'm really heart broken and terrified. I just want the answers, I just want to know," said Leavell.
The mother looks back and remembers the lives of her two year-old babies.
"Terrance, he was so full of joy, and he loved to play fight. And he loved going to the park. To show me what he could do and how much he was a big boy. And then Te'Ari, that was my pretty lady. She used to love trying to do the things that I do. Wear the purse, keep her hair pretty. She loved giving hugs, she loved it," said Leavell.
Now, she's still searching for closure, and doesn't want any other parent to experience this heartbreak.
"Every time I turn around she would make sure and be like you okay mommy? You okay? And then she'd always tell me, mommy I love you," shared Leavell.
