(WAND) - A Utah mother made a desperate plea on social media for help finding a lost necklace that contains the ashes of her infant son.
Cheryl Nance Knabenschuh posted that she and her husband attended a few open houses in the Saratoga Springs and Lehi area and went to Zupas in American Fork and Walmart in Cedar Hills Saturday, Jan. 4.
It was not until they got home from their day of errands that she realized the necklace was gone.
Every location was contacted, and so far, the necklace has not been found.
"It breaks my heart knowing I lost this and would appreciate anyone that would be willing to share this in hopes that I can get it back. It would be of no value to anyone else, but to me it is beyond priceless," she said.