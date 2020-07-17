(WAND) - A woman who pleaded guilty in the beating death of her 5-year-old son, Andrew 'AJ' Freund, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday.
She will serve 100 percent of that sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.
Freund was initially reported missing last year, but his body was found in a shallow grave in a far northwest Chicago suburb.
Cunningham pleaded guilty to beating her son to death and burying his body after being confronted with damning evidence, including cell phone videos showing previous abuse.
A medical examiner testified that AJ suffered broken ribs and severe swelling of his brain prior to his death.
The 37-year-old Crystal Lake mother gave a tearful speech as she begged for mercy Thursday.
"I’ve had the privilege of having AJ as a son and when I had him those were the happiest days of my life. I loved him, I miss him and there's nothing that I wouldn't do to bring him back,' she said. "My children are the greatest gift God has ever given me. They are my whole world. The reason they are the reason I breathe. Anyone who truly knows me can say how much I love being a mother, more than anything in the world. Being a mother defines me," Cunningham said.
"This is something I will never escape from and am impacted forever by my horrendous choices," she said. "I cannot change the decisions of my past. I ask you to help me put the million scattered pieces of my heart back together. I need love not more pain," she said.
Cunningham and AJ's father, Andrew Freund Sr., were arrested and initially charged on Apr. 24, 2019, the same day police said they recovered AJ's body wrapped in plastic and buried.
The judge acknowledged that Cunningham's heroin addiction played a leading role in her life's downfall and the "disastrous" life AJ was forced to lead.
