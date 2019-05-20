CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who caused the death of her 2-year-old child has pleaded guilty.
Savannah Weiss faced the first-degree murder charge after responders found the child’s body in December 2017 at a Charleston home. The child had died from malnourishment and dehydration.
Authorities say Weiss put the child in a playpen and left home from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 that year. Weiss told police she left sandwiches, chicken strips, cereal and a bottle of water in the child’s playpen.
An Illinois Inspector General’s report says a welfare check in August 2017 revealed there were piles of clothing and garbage on the floor of the home. The child went to be with their grandmother while Weiss cleaned the apartment.
Weiss was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison with credit for 530 days served. She also is required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
