DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother is upset after speaking with the bus company that left her daughter alone at the incorrect bus stop Monday afternoon, after she says they’re not changing company policies.
Amanda Hammer told WAND News that she met will Alltown Bus Service Wednesday, and walked out of the meeting frustrated. She said Alltown confirmed with her that a bus driver left her 5-year-old daughter Drayah at the incorrect bus stop during the snow storm Monday afternoon, but that they’ve told her they won’t be terminating or suspending any employees, or making policy changes after the incident.
"Alltown refuses to hold any of their employees accountable,” Hammer told WAND. “They offered to switch the driver to a different bus. And that's all. No one was going to be held accountable for my daughter out in the middle of a snow storm."
Hammer said she and other parents have formed a Facebook group to try to push for changes to Alltown’s policies.
WAND spoke with a representative from Alltown on Wednesday, who said their investigation into the incident is ongoing, and they are glad things didn’t turn out worse.