DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman who killed her 19-month-old child was sentenced to 33 years and 3 years mandatory release, on Wednesday.
Found guilty of first degree murder, Jessica Logan, 27, will serve a full sentence in prison, by the time of her release she will be 63-years-old.
According to officials, on the early morning of Oct. 7, 2019, Logan called 911 saying her son, Jayden Comage, wasn't breathing.
When authorities responded to 650 E. Leafland Ave. for the call, they found the child to be cold and rigid with no signs of life shown.
A Decatur police detective who is trained in 911 homicide phone call analysis had said Logan's phone call showed multiple guilt indicators. Officers who responded to the scene said Logan was crying, but her emotion seemed forced and not genuine.
When asked if she murdered her child, police said Logan denied the charge but showed no emotion and didn't seem affected by the accusation.
Logan had searched "how do you suffocate" on Google the day before the child was found dead, police said after searching her cell phone.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had confirmed they had prior involvement with Logan and her family.
