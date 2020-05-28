TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A drug dubbed 'The Hulk' made its way to teenagers' hands. Taylorville Police said a 13 and 15-year-old recently overdosed from the drug.
One parent, whose child was sold drugs, nearly died from the overdose. She didn't wish to provide her name; WAND News called her 'Jane'.
"You could be the best parent in the world and sometimes you just don't know about things," Jane said. "My child should technically be dead."
Police believe Jane's child was sold Xanax laced with fentanyl. Jane expressed how she's glad the children recovered. Fortunately, Jane said her teen has been clean for four days.
"We're dealing with the situation the best we can," Jane said.
The lives of Jane's family won't be the same after all that's happened to her child. However, she doesn't want another family to experience what she's going through. Neither does Taylorville Police Dwayne Wheeler.
"I take this job serious, it's my passion," Wheeler said. "It's my job to protect the life and property in the city."
Police arrested Louis Sullivan, 18, and Carris Hodge, 20. They're suspected of supplying the drugs. Wheeler said whoever plans on "picking up where they left off, we're going to visit them too".
While Jane wants parents to sit down with their children about drug use, she also wants teens to think twice about doing drugs.
