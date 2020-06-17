COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist who hit a deer and died in Coles County has been identified.
Police said Joseph Stewart, 43, of Charleston, hit a deer on County Road 300 N. in Lerna when it ran into his path Monday afternoon around 2:00.
Stewart was ejected from the motorcycle.
He was airlifted to Carle hospital, but he did not survive.
