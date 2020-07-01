URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was injured after crashing on Interstate 74 near Urbana.
The crash happened Tuesday night.
The motorcycle caught fire after the crash.
The rider was transported with injuries.
We are working to learn more information about how the crash happened.
