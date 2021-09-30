CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - To keep the legacy of Chaz McCrone alive, the Blue Crew Motorcycle Club awarded one Illinois Fire Service Institute firefighter a scholarship.
In August 2018, Chaz McCrone tragically died. He was a member of the Pesotum Fire Department. His friend, Randy Shannon, told WAND News McCrone was also a member of the Son's of the American Legion and was one of the original founders of the Blue Crew Motorcycle Club.
"He was the most selfless person I ever met," said Shannon.
When McCrone died in 2018, his friends in the motorcycle club knew they needed to keep their friend's memory alive. The group created a scholarship fund and each year they award one firefighter the scholarship at IFSI.
"The best way we could honor him, being a firefighter was to give away this scholarship," said Shannon.
The scholarship was granted to Michael Zaida. He's a member of the Manhattan and Peotone fire departments. He told WAND News he was so excited and humbled to be the recipient.
Zaida said,
"Someone has to step up, I said why not me,' said Zaida, when asked why he joined the fire service.
The Blue Crew Motorcycle Club works with the IFSI to find the best recipient for the scholarship.
"I hope they live their life the way Chaz did, just thinking of others before himself," said Shannon.
The motorcycle club accepts donations for the scholarship. To learn more, click here.
