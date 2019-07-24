SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle in Springfield.
Police said the man was killed Wednesday morning after a motorcycle, which was southbound on 5th Street, collided with a second vehicle that was eastbound on Bryn Mawr Boulevard. Officers did not have a description available for the other vehicle.
The victim’s identity has not been released, but the station has learned he was a man in his early 30s.
The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office told WAND-TV it plans to send a press release soon with more information.
This developing story will be updated as the station learns more.