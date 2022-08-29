Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.