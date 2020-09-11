FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Where there is a group of motorcycles, Jim Hurd wants to be there.
The Vietnam veteran said he's been riding on two wheels since the 1960's. His days of riding motorcycles are done, but he vicariously lives through the moments through his peers.
"I love being around these people," Hurd said with a smile.
Bike riders across central Illinois showed up for the fifth annual Remembrance Ride. This event was an opportunity for riders to honor the lives lost on this day, a day many know as 9/11. It has been 19 years since the attacks. Witnessing that kind of tragedy gave Hurd a deeper appreciation for first responders.
"I remember when it happened," Hurd said. "Like most Americans, I could not believe it was going on at the time."
Escorted by police and firefighters, people showed up by the dozen. A wave of bikes roared through the streets of Decatur. The destination was the 9/11 memorial at Lake Decatur. There, participants had a small prayer and message of unity.
Hurd told WAND News this event made him feel good to see people honoring the date - one that will not be forgotten in American history.
