DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash Thursday morning at the intersection of University Avenue and route 121 in Decatur.
Police say the call came in at 7:54 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and was then airlifted to a Springfield hospital.
Traffic was shut down westbound on Route 121 from the Oakland Avenue and Pershing Road intersection.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
