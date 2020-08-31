VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Westville Sunday night.
Illinois State Police were called to Illinois Route 1 at Main St. in Westville around 9 p.m.
They said 29-year-old Shane Green of Georgetown was riding a motorcycle going south on Illinois Route 1 when the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department tried conducting a traffic stop on him.
Police said Green did not stop and ran a stop light.
A vehicle driven by 27-year-old Jarred Nelk of Clark Hills, Indiana was stopped at the light facing east on west Main St. at Illinois 1.
When the light turned green, Nelk started to pull into the intersection to turn north onto Illinois Route 1 when they said Green ran the red light and hit the front end of Nelk's vehicle.
Green was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Nelk was not injured.
Green was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop light.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department also has additional charges against Green, ISP said.
