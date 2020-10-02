DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist suffered a head injury after hitting a stopped vehicle in Decatur, police said.
At 4:04 p.m. Friday, police said a truck was stopped at a crosswalk in the 200 block of N. Fairview Ave., which is next to Millikin University, while waiting for a pedestrian to cross. At that time, they said a 40-year-old male motorcyclist clipped the truck from behind.
The motorcyclist was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injury is unknown as authorities said they are waiting on results of a CT scan.
As of 6 p.m., the southbound lanes of traffic were shut down in the 200 block of Fairview.
