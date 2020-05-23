CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after an animal ran into them, according to Illinois State Police District 10.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 31-year-old Rantoul woman was driving north on US Route 45 when an animal ran onto the roadway and hit her motorcycle. The crash happened .25 miles north of Champaign County Road 3300 North at 9:21 p.m. Friday.
Troopers say the motorcycle tipped over and the driver skidded into the southbound lane.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police cited her for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.