VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital after a crash in Vermilion County.
Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Illinois Route 1, south of County Road 1050 North in Vermilion County. That's just south of Westville.
ISP says around 9 p.m. Saturday night, a 52-year-old man driving a motorcycle was quickly coming up behind a woman driving a Ford Escape.
Officials say the motorcyclist tried to pass the woman, but hit her vehicle’s rear bumper. ISP says the man was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries.
While the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say he faces several charges for his role in the crash. Those charges are: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Following too Closely, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident and Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance.
ISP has not released the names of those involved in the crash.