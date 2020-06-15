DECATUR, IL. (WAND) - A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after he crashed into a car, according to police.
Decatur Police said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday they were called to a crash at the intersection of North Woodford and East Grand Streets. When officers arrived they found a 46-year-old Mt. Zion man unresponsive.
Investigators said, the 46-year-old was driving his motorcycle east on Grand Street when he crashed into a car traveling North on Woodford. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The 30-year-old driver of the car was ok.
Police reported, the motorcyclist was not wearing his helmet.
The intersection was closed for 4 hours while police worked to find out what happened. The crash is still under investigation.
