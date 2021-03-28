ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was killed in an Arcola crash Saturday afternoon.
Police said Joe A. Mast, 41, of Mattoon died in the crash on Illinois Route 133.
Troopers said Mast was riding southbound on Illinois Route 133 approaching Jefferson Street.
A vehicle driven by Kenneth J. Martin, 43, of Leroy was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 133 in front of Mast.
Martin stopped the vehicle in order to turn left onto Jefferson Street.
Police said Mast ran into the back of Martin's vehicle.
Mast was airlifted to the hospital, but did not survive.
Martin and two passengers in his vehicle were not injured.
