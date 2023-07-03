CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Champaign crash Friday.
Champaign Police were called to the intersection of Neil and Maple at 5:49 p.m. for an accident.
Police found a 20-year-old Urbana man and his wrecked motorcycle near the road. The man had multiple injuries.
He was rushed to the hospital but died later.
Champaign Police are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether any other vehicles were involved.
"At this time, there is limited evidence to determine whether the victim was involved in a collision with another vehicle or whether this was a single-vehicle collision. No other vehicles were located on-scene and no other injuries have been reported in this incident. Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance," police said in a statement.
Anyone with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. The investigation remains ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
