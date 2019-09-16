MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday has been identified.
Blake Notardonato, 24, of Danville, was thrown 48 feet and pronounced dead at the scene.
It happened Friday in the 400 block of East Washington in Monticello.
When police arrived on scene, the motorcycle was on fire.
Officers said they could tell based on Notardonato's injuries when they got there he could not have survived the crash.
Witnesses said he had been riding West on Washington St. at a high rate of speed and lost control in the curve of the road. After losing control, the motorcycle crossed the East bound lane of traffic and struck a tree. The motorcycle continued 83 feet through an alley and a yard where it caught fire and struck a house.
There was some damage to the house.
The fire had gone out before the fire department got there.