SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 22-year-old motorcyclists has died following a crash.
According to the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday at 7:24 p.m. the sheriff's department responded to the intersection of East Enos and Dirksen Parkway for a report of a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
The department said a 30-year-old driver of 2012 Chrysler was headed west on Enos Avenue approaching Dirksen Parkway. As the Chrysler turned left on Dirksen to head southbound it collided with a motorcyclists who was headed north on Dirksen.
The 22-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
